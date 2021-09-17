    Search
    Indian Rocks, Canon Beach, Oregon, USA
    By John Pedersen

    This shot was taken a few years ago and it remains one of my favorites due to the feelings it evokes in me.

    I live relatively close to the Oregon Coast and would make regular trips out for photography. Because the coast is a different climate zone than where I live, I could never predict the weather based upon where I was living. On this particular night it was sunny with broken clouds in the valley as I packed up my camera gear to drive the 1.5 hours to the coast. When I arrived, the marine layer and low clouds had descended on the beach, creating a dark and moody landscape.

    I had in my head that I wanted a nice sunset and it was obvious I wasn't going to get one this night. Instead of heading home I decided to make the best of the situation and went in to Ecola State Park, just north of Canon Beach.

