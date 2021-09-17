Indian Rocks, Canon Beach, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This shot was taken a few years ago and it remains one of my favorites due to the feelings it evokes in me.

I live relatively close to the Oregon Coast and would make regular trips out for photography. Because the coast is a different climate zone than where I live, I could never predict the weather based upon where I was living. On this particular night it was sunny with broken clouds in the valley as I packed up my camera gear to drive the 1.5 hours to the coast. When I arrived, the marine layer and low clouds had descended on the beach, creating a dark and moody landscape.

I had in my head that I wanted a nice sunset and it was obvious I wasn't going to get one this night. Instead of heading home I decided to make the best of the situation and went in to Ecola State Park, just north of Canon Beach.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now