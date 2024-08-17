Ocean Photographer of the Year Randomly Selected Finalists. The winners will be announced mid September Oceanographic

The Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 celebrates the world’s best ocean photography, capturing the beauty, diversity, and fragility of our oceans.

This prestigious competition showcases stunning images from around the globe, highlighting marine life, seascapes, and the impact of human activity on the ocean.

The 2024 edition features categories like wildlife, conservation, and adventure, judged by a panel of renowned photographers and conservationists.

The competition honours exceptional photography and raises awareness of ocean conservation, inspiring people to protect and preserve our planet's most vital and majestic resource.