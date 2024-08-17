    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Jake Wilton: Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Conflict Islands, Papua New Guinea

    Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 Finalists

    Ocean Photographer of the Year Randomly Selected Finalists. The winners will be announced mid September
    Oceanographic

    The Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 celebrates the world’s best ocean photography, capturing the beauty, diversity, and fragility of our oceans.

    This prestigious competition showcases stunning images from around the globe, highlighting marine life, seascapes, and the impact of human activity on the ocean.

    The 2024 edition features categories like wildlife, conservation, and adventure, judged by a panel of renowned photographers and conservationists.

    The competition honours exceptional photography and raises awareness of ocean conservation, inspiring people to protect and preserve our planet's most vital and majestic resource.

    Jake Wilton: Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Conflict Islands, Papua New Guinea
    Henley Spiers: Fine Art Photographer of the Year Baja California Sur, Mexico
    Ben Yavar: Adventure Photographer of the Year - Freediving in Philippines
    Jacob Guy: Young Photographer of the Year - North Sulawesi, Indonesia
    Download Landscape Photography Magazine & Wild Planet Photo Magazine

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®