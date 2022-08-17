Misty dreams, Sherbrooke Forest, Victoria, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Having Sherbrooke Forest right on my doorstep, most people would assume that I photograph it a lot. Well, I love the forest, that’s a big part of why I live here, but unfortunately due to high tourist traffic and bright sunny days, I very rarely find myself exploring the area with a camera in hand.

Then there are the days when the clouds seep into the forested hills and continuous drizzle drips from towering canopy of Eucalyptus Gum Trees. These are the days that the tourists stay away and yet in my eyes, the forest always looks and feels at its best. It is a cool temperate rainforest that thrives in these conditions. The high humidity, dripping and hanging on the leaves and frons highlights the varying hues of green and the mist adds depth and mystery into the mix. There is always an almost eerie peaceful atmosphere that quiets the soul and grounds you back into nature.

While photographing in this type of weather means you are constantly drying the camera and cleaning the lens and filters. I always feel relaxed and content in doing it. Rugged up in winter clothes and rubber boots means I can wonder for hours, exploring and capturing photos and the light barely ever changes so there is never any need to rush. Definitely my favourite way to do photography.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

