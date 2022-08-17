Lake Louise, Banff, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Two friends and I travelled to Banff and Jasper, Alberta in order to photograph the Canadian Rockies; this was probably my fifth time to this area. It is one of my favorite places in the world; the mountains seem to take my breath away with their majesty and beauty; when you live in an area where there are no mountains, I couldn't believe what I was seeing the first time I was in the Canadian Rockies: it was so beautiful.

On this trip, we were at Lake Louise, early enough to get good spots on the shore to shoot, but the fog and low clouds never lifted, so I moved to a little channel to the right of the shore and started taking long exposures of the fog; this image is one of those.

