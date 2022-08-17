Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Whenever I visit Acadia National Park, my main goal is to capture dramatic sunrises and sunsets along Ocean Path and Great Head. The park however has plenty more to offer in the way of intimate landscapes and abstracts. I often stop along the Park Loop Road or several of the hiking trails in search of reflections in tarns or interesting lichen patterns on granite. If my timing is good I arrive at peak color, in which case I go looking for scenes with red maples and blueberry bushes in them.

On this occasion I ran into a stretch of rainy, foggy conditions, so I concentrated my efforts on interesting vignettes suited to these conditions. I’d like to say it took considerable effort to find this one, but I spied it almost immediately after entering the park. Luckily there was a wide shoulder here because of a scenic view in the opposite direction now completely obscured by fog. I suspect tourists driving by thought it odd someone would stop here. I had a lot of fun wandering through the granite outcroppings looking for interesting combinations of stone and red blueberry foliage. The fog made the red color all the more striking.

While it’s impossible to predict fall color with any certainty, I’ve had the best luck in the week or so around Columbus Day (also now referred to as Indigenous Peoples’ Day). Just a week or so afterwards, colors are fading and maple leaves start falling. On the other hand tourist numbers also start to drop and the seascapes remain, so you really can’t go wrong.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now