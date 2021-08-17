Raukar Rock Formations, Faro, Sweden

Picture Story

This picture shows a seascape at sunset and the dominant object is a so-called 'rauk'. This is basically a column-like landform, usually formed by limestone. You can find these rauks or 'raukar' as they say in Swedish, mainly in the Baltic Sea on the island Gotland and actually most of the rock formations can be seen and photographed along the coast of the small island of Faro. This island lies just north of Gotland and is easily reached by using a small (and free of charge) ferry.

Not very long ago Faro was not open for tourists because of military reasons. Luckily this is not the case anymore and there is a lot to see as far as natural treasures are concerned and the highlights are definitely these impressive rock formations. When we were visiting this island (July 2021) Sweden had already a long period of warm and dry weather, mostly with bright blue skies. Not the most desirable sky to picture I would say and that also goes for the rather dull sunsets which are caused by this weather. But, we were lucky; the first evening of our stay there were clouds in the sky and we gave it a try and did the 10 minute drive from our campsite to the northwest coast of Faro, where you can see many and the most beautiful rauks. We were very much surprised by the beautiful light and sunset.

I managed to take a small path down to the sea level in order to make the most of the impressive rock formation I had chosen. I used my 14-24 mm lens (on 14 mm) and could picture this rock formation from close by with its reflection in the shallow water. One remarkable thing I noticed was that the rock itself looked a bit like a chimney and the clouds looked like smoke coming out of it. In this way making a connection between the sky and the landmark. I reckon this place can be visited whole year round, you just have to be lucky with the weather.

