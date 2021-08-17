Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces, Yellowstone, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Yellowstone has been on my bucket list for quite sometime now, and this summer after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, was finally able to take this long-planned trip. Pictures cannot do the Yellowstone landscape justice. Such a panoramic place with so many different levels and types of landscapes and features to capture.

Mammoth Hot Springs Trraces offers one of the many out of this world experiences that Yellowstone is famous for. This bleak area with its bleached and colorful yellow and orange contrasts is such joy to photograph and lends itself to some over-exposed compositions. I hiked to the top of the terraces in the middle of the day and the bright sun obscured by clouds reflected off the surfaces giving it an other-wordly look. The blue of the mountains added a nice contrast to the whites, yellow, and orange of the foreground. The final picture was processed minimally in Lightroom to bring out the contrasting colors.

