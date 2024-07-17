Wind Gap, PA, USA

It was near sunset, and I needed a place to escape from the pressure of a rough day at work. I remembered a farm I drove by every day through the backroads of my hometown. Picturing the summertime, I would drive by a line of trees in full bloom, glimpse the flat fields of vibrant green plants the deer would eat from, and a giant that stood in the heart of it all.

Once I got there, I pulled off to the side of the road, taking in every scenery as I stepped onto the land for the first time. I crossed over to the other side of the street, following a little path of those little green plants that led me to a giant lone tree that stood tall and covered in its vibrant leaves. It made me realize how tall I stood. I realized this was not a place for tourists. It was a special place, a solitary place.

Daylight was going down, and I pulled out my iPhone to find the perspective that made the tree most prominent. So, I positioned my phone as close to the ground as I could to emphasize the height of the tree over the rest of the plants. I was ready to tap my shutter, but the clouds were swarming over the sun, making it challenging to capture the best light. Reminding myself to take a deep breath, I waited in patience. When that sun began to peak through the clouds, I captured a serene scene I would never forget.

