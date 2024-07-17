Sierra de los Filabres, Almeria Province, Andalucia, Spain

I was on a day trip with friends to the high Sierras, which border Europe's only remaining desert in Andalucia. I took along my infrared-converted, very small, compact camera, just in case, so when we came across this scene, I felt I just had to use it.

The camera is jpeg only and fully automatic, but with careful use, it can produce some good results. However, I've had to remove excessive noise in post-processing before applying a slight sepia tone to try to add a bit of Spanish sunshine to the image!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now