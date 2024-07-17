Lone Tree, Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay

It is a lonely tree on the shore of Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay. The tree just caught my attention when I noticed in its branches a profile human face shape, which seemed to me like a face with crazy hair around it.

This, together with the foggy atmosphere and the backlight, was enough to try some photos. This was my favourite. The clouds also helped with composition, and the rocks were a great foreground and added a wonderful texture richness.

