Hispin, Golan Heights, Israel

A few years ago, on Friday evening, a good friend spontaneously called us, and we decided to go shooting sunrise in this seasonal reservoir, about a two-hour drive from home.

Maybe we were too tired or concentrated, but the bottom line was that we did not calculate times correctly and arrived a few minutes too late for the sunrise. Nevertheless, as this is a beautiful location, we were able to capture a few great shots, one of which I like the most (this one, of course).

After a rainy season, the reservoir was full, and this tree, which is usually on its shore, was then covered and surrounded by water. This, together with the long exposure, enabled me to isolate him and give the photo its minimal "high-key" look.

