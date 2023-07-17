Sanibel Island, FL, USA

Sea Turtle nesting season is in full swing, with record numbers of nests on Sanibel and Captiva Island this year. This is such refreshing news just nine months after Hurricane Ian devastated the island with a 15-foot (5 meters) storm surge. On Independence Day (July 4), I went to the Sanibel beach for the first time since the hurricane hoping to photograph some turtle hatchlings as they dug themselves out of the sand and moved across the beach to the Gulf of Mexico at daylight. While I didn't see any turtle hatchlings that morning, the full moon was setting over an empty beach to the west, with the rising sun casting a beautiful pink hue on the morning clouds. Even though I didn't accomplish my mission of capturing images of sea turtles, I was delighted to have a peaceful walk in the beautiful morning light. I titled the photo "Sanibel Serenity."

