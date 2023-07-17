Pienza Fields, Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany has everything from crowded hill towns inundated with bus-transported tourists to rolling fields of wheat, or in this case, furrowed soil, stretching into the horizon. I captured this image on a day that started with so much fog we couldn't see the front of the car. This is one of the many wheat fields resting in the November clouds. We came to it just as the fog lifted, and the clouds allowed the sun to dapple the ground with soft light. I was impressed with the stalwart tree soldier guarding the open ground against invaders, be they weeds, mongoose, or marauding tourists.

