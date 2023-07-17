Nagog Lake, Acton, Massachusetts, USA

At the time, I lived in a condo development across the street from the lake's edge. On my way to run some errands one fantastic fall evening, I got to the stoplight on the main road. And low and behold. This is the view I saw! - just after the sun had set.

Quick turned around and returned home to get a camera, tripod & film (Velvia - or possibly Kodachrome - at the time). Drove right back. I was parked nearby. I ran across the road, set up the tripod, and kept shooting until the scene went dark - all light had disappeared.

It was one of the most exhilarating 'shoots' of my long photo experience! Only a short walk from my New England home at the time.

Nagog is a small lake in Acton, Mass. Route 2A, up from Boston, runs alongside where this was shot. The shot is from circa 1974 when I was a fairly new photographer. I have driven by this lake hundreds of times, and this is the only time I have seen such wonderful colours.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now