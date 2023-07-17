Ards Peninsula, County Down, Northern Ireland

This was taken from a beach on the Irish Sea coast of the Ards Peninsula in Northern Ireland, about a 25-minute drive from home. Heavy rain showers had characterised the day, and I was hoping for some good light on the heavy rain showers as they passed to the east at sunset. There was some amazing light behind me as the sun set with clouds lit from below, but where I was located, there was no foreground interest to justify changing from my original intention. The sea was relatively calm, but a long exposure helped to flatten the waves and ensure a minimalist image.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now