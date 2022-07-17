Vasco de Gama Bridge, Lisbon, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture taken with tripod on 17/07/22 at 12.50 with remote control tripod and two ND filters for a total of 12 STOP, after several tests and found the right time, with the cloudless sky gave a surreal effect that is that which I generally prefer.

There are docks that protrude towards the bridge, convenient for taking pictures, the ideal is to photograph this bridge at dawn with clouds.

Having shot with strong light, I was not looking for saturated colors but more a homogeneity that would give order elegance in its surreality

Dimitri Vasileiou

