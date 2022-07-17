Tunnel View Sunrise, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is the famous Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park. Visitors have been coming here to enjoy the view and photograph it since its opening in 1933. I got up very early one winter morning and drove to Yosemite. All the snow required chains on my car. Other photographers were lined up along the wall getting their own creative perspective of the scene. I like how the sun is shining on El Capitan. You can see Half Dome on the right, and of course the Yosemite Valley is down below.

