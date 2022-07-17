Saltwick Bay Sunrise, North Yorkshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Just a short drive south along the coast from Whitby, Saltwick Bay is often overlooked by people visiting the area due to the pull of Whitby itself and other photographic haunts to the north. However, Saltwick Bay is one of the few places that can offer a really special sunset and sunrise experience. Mirror-like pools make for breathtaking reflections here, for example, and rock formations portray textures to perfection.

Most people are drawn here to capture the wreck of Admiral Von Tromp but this is best captured at sunset when the sun setting towards Whitby makes an excellent back drop. Another factor that often puts people off about visiting Saltwick before sunrise is it is a steep walk down the cliffs to the beach and timing is everything to ensure the tide is far enough out to allow you to get to the Nab pictured here (and back again) but also far enough in to leave foreground interest.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

