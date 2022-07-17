Joliet Sunrise, Illinois, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Hadley Valley at one time not long ago, was a large corn farm at the outskirts of Lockport, IL, in unincorporated Will County. The 855-acre Hadley Valley was acquired between 2000 and 2014. The preserve is part of the Spring Creek preservation system, which conserves more than 2,000 acres. Hadley Valley has three access areas: Bruce Road, in Homer Glen; Gougar Road, in Joliet; and Route 6, in Joliet.

Hadley Valley protects a diversity of habitats, including forest, savanna, wetland and a portion of Spring Creek.

Wildlife found at the preserve includes more than 15,000 species of insects, birds, aquatic invertebrates, fish, mammals, amphibians and reptiles.

The preserve is also home to a variety of plant species, including tall swamp marigold, wahoo, great angelica, yellow avens and shingle oak.

