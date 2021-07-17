Travail, Sandbanks Provincial Park, Prince Edward County, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Far out at the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation there was a forest. This forest was old before it died, and it's been dead for a long time. A hundred years ago, maybe longer, the ecosystem supporting the forest changed, and this White Cedar bog became dry. No longer able to support the moisture loving forest the trees succumbed to the arid conditions. Most of the forest now lays on the ground, above or below the shifting sand but some still stand, their trunks having been carved by the grit filled wind, a marker of an ancient landscape.

Early morning light is hard to get here. It's quite a hike out so I started out about 3 hours before the sun rose. I have visited this location numerous times but the conditions never seemed to match what I had in mind for the composition. This day was the winner though. A bank of scudding clouds were coming in off of Lake Ontario from the south, and with the rising sun to the east the alignment for a long exposure was ideal. I placed my tripod setup directly facing those clouds low to the ground in front of this interesting old cedar skeleton. I wanted to get a fairly long exposure and so I stacked a 10, and 6 stop ND filter, along with a circular polarizer to achieve a 4 minute exposure. Then it was down to waiting, (LE noise reduction is a killer!). I wasn't sure if it worked out until I got home but although the raw file was a little dark, it was well within the parameters to retain shadow detail. Satisfied that I had finally achieved an image in this tricky location, I celebrated by having a nap!

