Mount Erebus, Antarctica

Picture Story

A checker board of sea ice leading up to Mount Erebus in Antarctica, the world's southernmost active volcano (12,448 feet). A stream of steam can be seen from its open caldron at the summit. Taken in mid-September after a long dark winter, a group of us working out on the sea ice were headed home and saw this photo opportunity. With photographers in the group, we stopped and jumped into the bed of our truck to get a higher angle of the checkered pattern of the ice, and as luck would have it, also a southern hemisphere moon. The ridges are caused by sea ice movement.

