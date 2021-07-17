Gironde Estuary, Nr Conac, Gironde, France

Picture Story

I like to combine photography and travel and having a family motorhome means that this is the perfect way for us to get away on family holidays, where I can spend lots of time with the children and squeeze in taking pictures too.

I took this picture on the enormous tidal Gironde estuary in southwestern France, where I specifically wanted to photograph the Fishing Huts, or Carrelets that are dotted along the banks. Having found a nearby campsite, I had only to cycle a few km to this location.

The Carrelets did not disappoint. I had heard about these wooden structures from a number of photographers and did my research to find the perfect spot. I managed to get some good lighting and tidal conditions but unfortunately these also suited the local wildlife. As the sun set I found myself joined by a number of curious but alarmingly large rodents resembling 3 foot long rats! These were Coypu, an essentially harmless South American rodent which had escaped from fur farms and bred natively.

So what do I particularly like about this picture? For me it is the soft light on the estuary, the subtle sky, and the way the light plays gently on the structure, leaving the detail crystal clear.

The platforms themselves are used for prawn fishing - the large net is lowered to the estuary floor, a bright light is shone from above, and when the curious crustaceans come to see what's going on the net lifts up, taking the unsuspecting passengers with it, who are then transported direct to the tables of France.

Some of the huts are family concerns and I was delighted to be invited onto one of these to see the fishing in progress, which completed the experience for me.

