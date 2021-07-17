Canaima National Park, Bolivar, Venezuela

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

After crossing the Amazon rain forest, the open plains of southern Venezuela, the Gran Sabana, await you. Traveling in the rainy season wasn't the most comfortable but the light situations with the dense clouds and the intense green of the plains were spectacular. The famous Tepuis were covered by thick clouds giving them an even more mystical look.

Southern Venezuela is not a very touristy place, so it's good to have your own vehicle to move around freely and explore the more remote corners.

