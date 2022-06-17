San Quirico D’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo was taken at the end of a 7-week trip through Italy. We were making the long drive from the northern part of the country to head back to Rome, and decided to make a short stop off in Tuscany for a couple days.

I had found this spot before our trip and wanted to scout it for a morning shoot. After taking some time to scout around that area of Central Tuscany, and San Quirico in particular, there were so many amazing locations! I finally chose this spot...it provided such an iconic view of Tuscany that I just couldn't pass it up.

I left the Airbnb before sunrise on a perfectly warm morning and headed out to the location. There really is something magical about Tuscany and the morning light, and the way the misty fog rolls in and out of the countryside. I photographed quite a bit in the hazy pre-sunrise light and provided the perfect feel for the shots I wanted to get.

I shot this scene from a few different perspectives and this was by far my favorite. The layers of rolling hills, distant rows of cypress trees, the misty fog, and the light pastel colors in the pre-dawn light were just perfect. It was one of those locations stops that had we not chosen to make, I can't imagine not having these images to enjoy and share in gallery showings for years to come!

