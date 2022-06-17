Hong Thai, Bac Binh, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Commune, Bac Binh District, Binh Thuan Province Vietnam is located in the southernmost region of Central Vietnam, the only place where rice is still cultivated, this field is small, this place is 12km from where I was born and raised. I'm pretty well versed here. It is difficult to find a good angle here, because the small and common fields have been urbanized.

I have come here many times, with the determination to find a good angle for this place, I finally did. The sun rises very quickly, the light is very strong, I used a 6 stop GND filter, 2 stops low light shot to keep the details in the sky, the foreground I brightened up on the computer. The end result is great.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now