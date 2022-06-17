Badlands National Park, South Dakota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

As a high school science teacher, I was selected to accompany a group of staff and students on a geology field camp with Lehigh University. I was there to learn, along with about 20 undergraduate, about the geology of the United States and techniques for studying geology in the field.

We drove from Bethlehem, PA across the country to Wyoming, visiting interesting geological sites, making observations and recording them in detail in a field notebook. We camped every night, with each student taking turns with meal preparation and dish washing.

One of our stops was Badlands National Park in South Dakota, a place that I had visited twice before, that is one of my favorite geological places to go for cool geology. The park is known for its distinctly layered shales, deposited when this area was part of an ocean, subsequently uplifted and now eroding into beautiful shapes.

This photo was one of many that I took while climbing all over the rocks to discern layers, follow fault lines, and make sense of the scene that stretched out before me. The pastel grays, yellows, and reds of the rock layers contrast with the deep green of the grass in the valley floor. I look forward to visiting the Badlands again sometime.

