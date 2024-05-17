Pembrokeshire Coastal Path, Wales

I had taken my two children to Ceibwr Bay on the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path in Wales, where I often go for landscape and wildlife photos and saw this storm developing in the Bay. It was travelling fast, and I didn't have long to set up the tripod and take this shot. The wind picked up, and there were lightning bursts as it approached. It was time to head back to the car.

