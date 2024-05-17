As a photographer, I'm drawn to the beauty of nature and the places that capture that beauty. One of those is Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, which I first visited 25 years ago. It's the location I consider shooting my first landscape photograph. Shot on film, printed and framed, it has been on display in my home ever since. Recently, I took a trip back to Cabo Rojo, and it was amazing to experience the same landscape again after so many years.

Known for its rugged cliffs, Cabo Rojo is both familiar and captivating. From here, you can see for miles out into the Caribbean Sea. The rocky cliffs, striking sea stacks and vastness of this scene are truly breathtaking. Situated atop the cliffs is El Faro Los Morillos, a majestic lighthouse built in 1882 that guided seafarers for over 100 years until it was decommissioned in the 1980s.

Cabo Rojo translates to "Red Cape," named after the reddish color of cliffs composed of a rock called Coquina. Coquina is a type of limestone composed mainly of shells and shell fragments of molluscs, coral and other marine organisms.

Things have changed some since my first visit, and I'm glad I took the opportunity to scout. Hurricane Maria ravaged the area in 2017. The road leading to what once was a parking area has been devastated and now must be navigated on foot, adding a nice two-mile hike round trip.

This evening, we were treated to the sun setting behind a mix of clouds, a rising moon and a double rainbow – perfect conditions for photography.

It's special revisiting places we haven't seen in a long time, especially if they remain unchanged by time and bring back fond memories from our past. The Cabo Rojo cliffs are an incredible place worthy of exploration.

