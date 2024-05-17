Bow Fiddle Rock, Portknockie, Moray, Scotland

I spend every New Year in the North of Scotland, about 50 miles from the coast, and to clear my head from the New Year celebrations, I usually find myself in Portnockie early in January to photograph Bow Fiddle Rock.

This fifty-foot-high sea stack with an arch lies in a small bay surrounded by cliffs that block out the low winter sunshine.

I really long for a strong northeast wind to produce large waves that will sweep uninterrupted through the gap to the right of the stack, but so far, I haven't been lucky.

This image is taken half an hour before sunset on a wet and windy day. Wind gusts up to sixty miles per hour, but they were from the west along the coast from the left in this image, producing large waves and occasional dangerous ones.

I have shot this location at every stage of the tide, but in my opinion, it is best near high tide. The high water levels hide most of the foreground rocks, simplifying the composition but still leaving a leading line of partially submerged rocks sweeping out on the left towards the rock.

I often clamber out onto the rocks to get different foregrounds, but on this occasion, common sense told me that it was far too dangerous, especially as the tide was still rising. I usually shoot seascapes on a falling tide as it is safer and I find the wet rocks more interesting, but the crashing waves were doing a good job of keeping the rocks glistening. I hope to return next year for a breath of very fresh air and a northeast wind.

