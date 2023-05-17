Palouse, Washington, USA

I decided to move off the views from Steptoe Butte in the Palouse for what was looking to be a stunning sunset. I had scouted this tree earlier and knew that if we did have the sun on the horizon, it would be at the tree's tip and light the grasses in the foreground for added dimension to the image. It all worked out as the storm that had been following me all day started to clear with sunset approaching.

This particular tree is no longer in existence. It has since fallen, and the farmer burnt the remains returning it to the earth from which it came! Nevertheless, I felt honored that it waited for me to capture it one last time before crashing to the ground.

There was very little wind that evening which allowed me to ensure that there was little to no movement in the foreground wheat stalks. I love it when a plan comes together!

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

