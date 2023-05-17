Gothenburg, Nebraska, USA

A tree-lined road parallels the Platte River, more or less. It runs for about 6 miles from east to west. I try to drive it several times per year, in all seasons. In the winter, the trees are bare, and usually, there is snow on the ground; in the spring and summer, when they leaf out, it is almost like an archway with a tall roof. Then, of course, the leaves start changing to their fall clothes in the fall, which is a wonderful time to drive the road.

This particular day we had freezing fog and Hoarfrost, so I decided it would be a good day to drive the road.

