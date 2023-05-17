Andechs, Starnberg, Bavaria, Germany

This spring in Upper Bavaria was unusual because it was raining a lot the day I wanted to take some pictures of old trees as it was quite foggy. While checking this area I noticed that the fog was already gone. However, on my way home, I noticed a beautiful foggy mood around this little lake, in a protected area. The trees in the middle were already dead because of their "wet feet", catching the eye and nicely contrasting with spring greens.

