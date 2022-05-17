    Search
    Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

    By Paulo Silva

    This place is usually sought after by photographers. It is of enormous potential in all respects relatively to a landscape photographer. In my opinion, it is the best spot for seascape photography in Portugal.

    On this day I went for another session (sunset). When I arrived I quickly realized that it wouldn't have much color, but the mood awakened in me something that since I frequent this place I dreamed of photographing, I just had to wait for the day with the perfect conditions, and they were there. The fog and the high tide combined perfectly for the image. It was just a matter of waiting for a little more diffused light, the rest was simple.

    The use of a 10 stops added mystique to the image (in my opinion) which I liked a lot. By centering the motive, I clearly broke the rules, but that was intentional. The main focus is clearly the Chapel, and the surrounding area contextualizes the message and the idea that I wanted to convey. It was a blessed day.

