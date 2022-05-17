Lower Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During a road trip in West America, I captured this picture from the bottom of the Lower Antelope Canyon in Arizona. A site very popular and very photographed by tourists. I wanted take a different look of these canyon with this point of view which shows two arches, pointing my camera to the sky. The beautiful and soft light inspired me. The black and white is not a a insignifiant choice. It's a good way to highlight the shapes and lines including those two arches.

