Lima, Peru

It was the last day of a two week trip in Peru. It wasn't a bad photo trip by any means, but I hadn't gotten any stand out photos yet, nothing I was really proud of. My flight was leaving at ten p.m, and in the back of my head I knew I could probably sneak in one last chance at a golden hour on the Peruvian coast.

I grabbed a quick dinner and decided to give it a shot. I grabbed a taxi and told the driver to drop me off at whatever he thinks is the prettiest coastal view in Lima. I assumed he might take me much further past any kind of pretty view to make some extra cash on me, but instead he took me on a very short trip to Parque Antonio Raimondi.

After spending some time around the rest of Lima, I was immediately surprised at how genuinely beautiful and well maintained this park was. I tipped and thanked my taxi driver, then I started the mad dash to find a composition before sunset, I had thirty minutes. I tried various angles on the coast, trying to find shapes in rocks on the beach, but nothing was really clicking.

I usually avoid manmade objects in my photos since I generally find things made by mother nature to be more interesting, but I saw that bridge maybe a half a mile away and I had a theory that it might make for a great leading line. I got to the bridge just after sunset, and started taking photos. I realized quickly that it was a pretty nice composition, but it would be even nicer if I get more glow from the city. The problem was, that required waiting longer and I still had to catch my flight in a little over an hour. I decided to push, I grabbed this photo and I knew immediately that it wasn't gonna get better. I ordered my Uber, and got to the airport just in time to catch my flight.

