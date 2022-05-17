Keystone Bridge, New Salem, MA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this back in 2017 when I lived in Massachusetts, USA. I frequented this location often, hoping for good conditions to get a good shot. It's a short walk from the parking area, that's just off the road. It's over a branch of the Swift River, that flows in to the Quabbin Reservoir.

On this particular morning, I wanted to include the rushing waters to lead you into the scene. I set up my tripod in the water. I also used a circular polarizing filter.

I processed the image as black and white, which I think gave the image an old world look.

The last time I visited, (in 2021), the area was blocked off with caution tape. I'm not sure it's falling a part, or under some restoration work. From what I found, this bridge was built in1866.

