Colosseum Arches, Rome, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

When my husband and I visited Rome in 2016, we were fortunate enough to be on an evening guided tour that allowed us to go under the Roman Colosseum to the area called the Hypogeum. These hidden corridors, tunnels, and underground chambers were where the gladiators and wild animals were kept. It was an eerie feeling to be in a place where these enslaved men and criminals prepared for their battles in the above arena nearly two thousand years ago.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now