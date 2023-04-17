Stevens Pass, WA, USA

We were returning from a fall trip in the beautiful Methow Valley east of the cascades.

We came upon this view during our climb up rte. 2 towards Stevens Pass and onto the west side of the mountains. Luckily I was able to pull over to the shoulder of the road and get out to shoot this scene before me.

The clouds often drift in and envelop the mountains from the wet western side of the cascades, causing dramatic, moody and atmospheric conditions. The light was really nice as well. I shot several images as the mountainsides full of thick forest drifted in and out of the clouds. This image turned out to be my favorite.

