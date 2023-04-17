Sligachan, Isle of Skye, Scotland

I had only one day to get a glimpse of the Isle of Skye, and I had to make the most out of it, even though the weather was not very promising.

I pulled over to Sligachan at the Cuillin Brewery to grab a quick bite (I strongly recommend a visit), and shortly after, I started exploring the area around me. After taking a couple of shots at the iconic Sligachan bridge, I started wandering around the glen to look for some interesting compositions, and I noticed this mountain, which later I found out is named Marsco, the clouds and the river framed that, creating a view very similar to what in my imagination Scotland should look: a place that instils calm and tranquillity.

