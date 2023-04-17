Calgary Beach, Isle of Mull, Scotland

During a road trip through Scotland, I spent 48 hours on the Isle of Mull, initially looking for otters, of which I found none; instead, I was blessed with some breathtaking scenery and views. In particular, this one is from the beach in Calgary on a stormy day in April.

I had walked along the sand and decided on a low angle to capture the different textures on rocks and give a sense of vastness as the coastline sweeps to the left, with the foreground and sky taking up the same amount of the frame.

