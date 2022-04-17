The New Wave, Page, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During a photo trip to Page, Arizona, my brother and I decided to check out "The New Wave," a Wave like rock formation just outside the city of Page, for a morning sunrise photoshoot. While walking the trail around this butte I was looking around for a good scenic shot and turned around to see the moon just about to set behind us. It stopped me right in my tracks and I grabbed my camera and set up a quick photo. Luckily I had my 55-210mm on camera already. Took a couple of shots and kept walking towards the wave for the sunrise, but had to keep turning around to look at the moon and was able to grab a few more compositions of the moon setting behind some distant mountains. As beautiful as the sunrise was, this moonset shot was my favorite from the morning.

