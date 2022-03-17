Teply Vrch, Rimavska Sobota, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The water reservoir of Teplý vrch (The Warm Hill), which was built on the Blh River between the villages of Teply vrch, Budikovany and Drienčany, has the highest average summer water temperatures in Slovakia for a long time. Especially the eastern coast of this reservoir is used for summer recreation, where visitors can find camping, restaurant facilities and sport equipment rental. In the southwest of the water area, there is a protected area of the "Hickory" stand (Hickory is originally a North American wood about 40-50 m high).

