Don Pedro Reservoir, California, USA

One summer evening I drove down to Don Pedro to photograph the sunset. Nestled in the Sierra Nevada Foothills, east of Modesto, California, Don Pedro Lake offers 160 miles of shoreline with 13,000 surface acres of water to enjoy. On this evening it was smoky from a wildfire. I captured the sun as it peeked through the haze, and cast a pink glow on the water. The shoreline guides your eyes to the islet beyond. The water gets low each summer as it doesn't rain.

