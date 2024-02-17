    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Mulino Myllykoski, Oulanka Kuusamo National Park, Finland
    By Stefano Mainardi

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    In Finnish Lapland, inside the Oulanka Kuusamo National Park, there is the Myllykoski mill, which, during the winter season, takes on the appearance of a fairytale landscape.

    The Mill was used in the past by locals to grind grain. Today, the Mill is always open, and it is possible to enter to take shelter and read its history. Near the Mill, there is a fireplace and a woodshed. Here you can have a nice barbecue for lunch. Around the Mill, some paths allow you to admire the forest.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®