Mulino Myllykoski, Oulanka Kuusamo National Park, Finland

In Finnish Lapland, inside the Oulanka Kuusamo National Park, there is the Myllykoski mill, which, during the winter season, takes on the appearance of a fairytale landscape.

The Mill was used in the past by locals to grind grain. Today, the Mill is always open, and it is possible to enter to take shelter and read its history. Near the Mill, there is a fireplace and a woodshed. Here you can have a nice barbecue for lunch. Around the Mill, some paths allow you to admire the forest.

