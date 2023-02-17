Volcan de Fuego, Guatemala

Climbing an active volcano and taking pictures of the eruption was on my bucket list for some years. When travelling to Guatemala, there was no doubt that the Fuego Vulcano was very high on my "to-do" list.

Because climbing an active volcano is not without danger – in 2018, 159 people were killed by an eruption of the Fuego – I searched the internet for the volcano's recent activity. I couldn't find any more than average activity, so I decided to give it a go.

I decided to do a two-day trek and stay overnight on the Acatenango volcano next to the Fuego Vulcano. The top of the Acatenango volcano is at 3976 meters altitude, but you sleep at a high of approximately 3600 meters. In the morning, you descend from Acatenango and then ascend to climb Fuego. You stand on a ridge, just where the people in this photo stand, where you have a great view over the erupting Fuego Vulcano.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now