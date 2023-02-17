Sunrise Side, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

Ironically, this photo is about capturing the sunset on the Sunrise side of Mount Rainier National Park. The season is short on this side of the park, but the results can be amazing when the skies are right. A cloudless sunset sets you up for a view of the layers of the landscape all the way to Mount Baker, over 100 miles away to the North. The best lens range for this kind of picture is around 200-400mm.

The hike to this view starts in the Sunrise parking lot, and it takes about an hour to get to the view. Head for Fremont Lookout, and the vista will reveal itself. If you get out there for sunset, you will most likely come back with a headlamp, so bring one. This also sets you up for some nice alpenglow pictures of Mount Rainier.

