Nesna Fjords, Helgeland Region, Norway

Scandanavia is beautiful any time of the year and is a series of countries worth visiting both in the spring/summer and the fall/winter. This image was taken in December when there were only about 4 hours of light. In fact, it never really gets 'light', but always like dusk.

The mornings when the sun rose (around 10 am), the skies took on blue and pink tones, which were gorgeous to see in person. It was so peaceful and tranquil (although cold) as I took this picture from the balcony of my stateroom aboard one of the Hurtigruten ships.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now