Mount Titlis, Engelberg, Switzerland

This photo of the Reissend Nollen was taken from the Mt. Titlis ski resort, accessed by a gondola from Engelberg, Switzerland. It was taken as we stepped off the gondola, an amazing piece of Swiss engineering.

I had to act quickly, the clouds were moving in and out very fast, and in only a moment, the clouds completely obscured the peaks. I also had to jostle my way to the viewing deck through the many other photographers taking advantage of the opportunity, thus ending up with only a couple of frames.

We were on a tour of the Swiss Alps several years ago, and recently, I felt prompted to take another look at it. It's one of those photos you take that leaves you with strong memories of the time and place. Fortunately, with PhotoLab 6.0 software, I was able to apply some basic adjustments that brought out the clouds and emphasized the ruggedness of the peaks, thus reinforcing my feeling that this was worth the effort!

