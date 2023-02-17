Mount Shuksan, Washington, USA

I spent some time flying with a friend of mine up around Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker in the North Cascades of WA. I was in the front seat of a Cessna 180, shooting behind glass as the peaks went by. We departed to time our arrival above the peaks around dusk for the best light. There was quite a bit of fresh snow on Shuksan and the glaciers that lead up to the summit pyramid.
I took several pictures and converted this one to black and white for some interesting tonal contrasts.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor