Mount Shuksan, Washington, USA

I spent some time flying with a friend of mine up around Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker in the North Cascades of WA. I was in the front seat of a Cessna 180, shooting behind glass as the peaks went by. We departed to time our arrival above the peaks around dusk for the best light. There was quite a bit of fresh snow on Shuksan and the glaciers that lead up to the summit pyramid.

I took several pictures and converted this one to black and white for some interesting tonal contrasts.

