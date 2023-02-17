Misurina Gold, Italian Dolomites, Italy

My wife and I were travelling through the Italian Dolomites and had planned two days in the Tre Cime area. On the first day there, we checked out Lago Misurina and Lago Antorno. We had read about a place called Monte Pianno, where a portion of World War 1 was fought. So we hired a driver in a four-wheel drive jeep to take us to the top and pick us up at a prearranged time.

The drive-up was just spectacular. At the top, there were still remnants from the war, including old trenches and even a rusting canon. Although the scenery was exciting, Tre Cime in the distance was not moving us at this time of day.

We got to the pickup spot just before the ride down the mountain. As we started driving down, the sun was low in the sky, and the views were spectacular again. The Larch trees were glowing in gold as the sun cast a yellow color on the surrounding mountains.

I finally asked our jeep driver to pull over, although he was not pleased. Unfortunately, we did not have time to set up our tripods, so we handheld a 5-bracket exposure and were happy with the result.

